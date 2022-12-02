Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,949,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.90.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

