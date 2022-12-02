Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LCID shares. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 24.71.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.62. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 9.57 and a 52 week high of 51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 12.70 and a 200 day moving average of 16.04.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

