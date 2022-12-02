Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 18,848 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.23% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FJUN opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $38.24.

