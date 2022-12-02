BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of BellRing Brands worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

