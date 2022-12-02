Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AY. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AY stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.58 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -1,047.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AY shares. TheStreet cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

