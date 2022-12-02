Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Assured Guaranty worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $17,106,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $11,857,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.8 %

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.