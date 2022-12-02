AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,202 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 574,941 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after acquiring an additional 469,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,028.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

