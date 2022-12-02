AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

