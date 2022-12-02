AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $536.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $439.22 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.45. The company has a market capitalization of $501.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

