AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Itron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Itron by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 67,393 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Itron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 588,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 70,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.30. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Cowen lowered their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.