AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,834 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 68,397 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,767,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

