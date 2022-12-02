AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,811 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

