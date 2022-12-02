AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of EBC opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

