AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 1,373.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 670,016 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 696.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 273,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.00 on Friday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

