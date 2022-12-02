AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $516,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after acquiring an additional 239,763 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.04.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $228.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $752.68. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.42 and its 200 day moving average is $367.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

