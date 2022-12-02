AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 93.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $146,046,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $232.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.60 and its 200-day moving average is $215.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

