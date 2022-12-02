AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

Shares of PDCE opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.52. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,166 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.