AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Shares of OKTA opened at $67.43 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

