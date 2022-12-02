AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5,465.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 65,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,111.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $2,140,211. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.95 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

