AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,331 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 7.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SNOW opened at $154.04 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $377.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.19.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

