ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of ABM Industries worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

