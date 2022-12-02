33,741 Shares in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,256,000 after buying an additional 4,758,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after buying an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $12,441,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after buying an additional 318,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,255,000 after buying an additional 303,721 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKR. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

NYSE AKR opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -180.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

