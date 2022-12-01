Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,070,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,352,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

SLP opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $823.90 million, a PE ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Further Reading

