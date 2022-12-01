UBS Group AG Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 143.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,141 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,837,000 after buying an additional 3,488,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after buying an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,251,000 after buying an additional 595,068 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 101.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after buying an additional 485,579 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.