The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.38

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 64708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in The GEO Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The GEO Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

