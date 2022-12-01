Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

