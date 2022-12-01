Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Methanex worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex Announces Dividend

Shares of MEOH opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

