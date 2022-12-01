O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 262,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 29,847 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,515.60 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $187.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

