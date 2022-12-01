O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.94.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE EQR opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.