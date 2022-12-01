O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sasol by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sasol by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

