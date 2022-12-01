O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

UNIT stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -84.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

