O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936,280 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 175,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,580,000.

Shares of XT opened at $51.04 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

