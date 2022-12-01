O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $75,419,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $21,857,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $20,332,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 24.71.

Lucid Group Price Performance

About Lucid Group

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 10.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is 16.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.62. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 9.70 and a 52 week high of 56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

