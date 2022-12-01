O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2,198.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

