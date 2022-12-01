Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Titan International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insider Activity at Titan International

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,284. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan International Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:TWI opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $900.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.