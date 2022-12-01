LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of LifeVantage worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. LifeVantage Co. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

