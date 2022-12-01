Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.38% of Impinj worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after buying an additional 88,231 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $5,134,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 427,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 72,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Stock Up 3.4 %

Impinj stock opened at $127.55 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $14,994,094.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,863,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,507,336.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $38,659.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,729.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,863,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,507,336.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,746 shares of company stock valued at $58,192,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

