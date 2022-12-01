Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,344 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Avista worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avista by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 682,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Avista by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,504,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after purchasing an additional 198,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVA. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

