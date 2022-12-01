CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.19. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 147.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

