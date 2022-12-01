CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $161.00 at Stephens

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $205.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.03.

Shares of CRWD opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $168.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,689,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

