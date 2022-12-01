CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.03.

CRWD opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

