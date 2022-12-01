CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. William Blair started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.03.

Shares of CRWD opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

