CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 538.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 128,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

