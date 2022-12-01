Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $66.62.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.