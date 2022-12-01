Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 501 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGN opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

