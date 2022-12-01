Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,916 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after acquiring an additional 428,114 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,515,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,214,000 after acquiring an additional 245,218 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 268,423 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 887.7% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 460,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Orion Office REIT from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

ONL opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.02%.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

