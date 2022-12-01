Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,672 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,636,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

