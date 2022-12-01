Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

