Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanofi Price Performance
NASDAQ SNY opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
