Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,134.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.