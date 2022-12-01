Cetera Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RCL opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
