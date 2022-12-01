Cetera Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

